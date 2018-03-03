Lantern Festival celebrated across China

Residents perform during a celebration of the Lantern Festival in Emeishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Children perform lion dance to celebrate the Lantern Festival at a kindergarten in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A woman performs dragon dance to celebrate the Lantern Festival at a scenic spot in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, March 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Residents dance during a celebration of the Lantern Festival in Puxing Township of Emeishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People take part in a parade to celebrate the Lantern Festival in the Qingyan River of Luofang Township in Liancheng, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Peng Zhangqing)

Sparks pour down as a performer sprays molten iron to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Yuxian County, north China's Hebei Province, March 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)