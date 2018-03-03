Pakistan holds Senate election, security beefed up

Pakistan held the election for its Senate to elect 52 members of the upper house in the parliament for the next six years on Saturday, said the Election Commission.



According to a statement from the Election Commission, at least 135 candidates are competing for the 52 Senate seats from all the four provinces of the country, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and the capital of Islamabad.



As many as 20 candidates are contesting against 12 seats from eastern Punjab Province, 33 against 12 seats from southern Sindh Province, 27 against 11 seats from northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, 25 against 11 seats from southwest Balochistan Province, 24 against four seats from FATA and six against two seats from Islamabad.



The polling process will continue from 9:00 a.m. (0400 GMT) until 4:00 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) without any break.



Local reports said that security was beefed up in Islamabad to ensure the election.

