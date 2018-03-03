CPPCC members receive interview ahead of opening of annual session

Yang Liwei (C), Pan Jianwei (R) and Zhao Hongwei, members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), receive an interview ahead of the opening of the first session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

