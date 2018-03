Photo taken on March 2, 2018 shows snow sculptures made by artist Nikola Faler in Osijek, Croatia. A cold front has hit Croatia and brought heavy snow to many parts of the country. (Xinhua/Davor Javorovic)

Artist Nikola Faler makes a snow sculpture in Osijek, Croatia, on March 2, 2018. A cold front has hit Croatia and brought heavy snow to many parts of the country. (Xinhua/Davor Javorovic)