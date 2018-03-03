India, Vietnam sign pacts on atomic energy, trade, agriculture

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, capital of India on March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Partha Sarkar)

India and Vietnam on Saturday signed three key memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in areas like economic and trade cooperation, agricultural exchanges, and atomic energy for peaceful purposes.The pacts were inked between the two sides in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.Quang is in India on a three-day state visit from March 2-4. He held bilateral and delegation level talks with the Indian premier here on Saturday.According to an official release issued by India's external affairs ministry, the two sides signed an MoU on cooperation between India's Global Centre of Nuclear Energy Partnership and the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute. The purpose of this MoU is to strengthen the technical cooperation in the field of atomic energy for peaceful purposes between the two nations.The purpose of the MoU on economic and trade cooperation is to establish a framework for trade and economic relations between the two sides.The two countries also signed a work plan for the years 2018-2022 between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The work plan is to promote cooperation in transfer of technology and exchange of visits of technical experts in the fields of agriculture.