Heavy snowfall hits NE China's Jilin Province

Citizens view a flower fair in the snow at the Children's Park in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. Heavy snowfall hit Jilin Province Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2018 shows vehicles moving on a road in the snow in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. Heavy snowfall hit Jilin Province Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Sanitation workers clear snow on a road in the Chaoyang District of Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. Heavy snowfall hit Jilin Province Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)