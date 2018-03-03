Egypt says ruling on maritime demarcation deal with Saudi unbinding

Egypt's Supreme Constitutional Court ruled on Saturday that all previous judicial verdicts on the maritime demarcation deal between Egypt and Saudi Arabia are unbinding, official MENA news agency reported.



The court said previous rulings issued by the State Council or the Court for Urgent Matters regarding the demarcation of maritime borders between Egypt and Saudi Arabia will not be taken into account.



Last June, the constitutional court ruled that all previous verdicts on the deal were suspended until a final judicial decision is made.

