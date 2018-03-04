Political advisors debut in 'passage interview'

Zhou Ye, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), receives an interview ahead of the opening of the first session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China on March 3, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

Despite being one of the most well-known sign language interpreters on TV, Zhou Ye is barely recognizable to ordinary Chinese.



Zhou was a sign language interpreter for the live broadcast of the opening meeting of last year's 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which was viewed by millions.



Joining a group interview as a political advisor on Saturday, she got a chance to speak out for the hearing impaired.



Zhou called on the public to learn more about sign language and taught journalists how to say "Thank you" using dactylology.



Many followed her instruction and practiced a few times during the interview.



Zhou was one of many political advisors introduced at the first "passage interview" of the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which opened Saturday.



Passage interviews take place on the path leading toward the main hall of the Great Hall of the People, where group interviews are arranged on the sidelines of major meetings. China's first astronaut Yang Liwei, leading quantum scientist Pan Jianwei, and Olympic champion speed skater Yang Yang were also among the 11 members invited to answer questions from the press.



Yang Liwei talked about China's plan to recruit more astronauts from civilian sectors such as research institutions and universities.



He also called on youth to answer the call of the new era to join him in developing the space projects.



Yang Liwei went into space onboard the Shenzhou-5 spacecraft in 2003 and is currently deputy director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office.



Zhao Hongwei, chief engineer of a high-level institute on railway science, talked about the development of automatic and unmanned drive technology on China's high-speed trains.



China's Winter Olympics gold medalist Yang Yang also spoke for Chinese athletes preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing.



A total of 11 questions were raised and the session lasted 37 minutes until the members entered the main hall for the meeting.



Their interactions with reporters were broadcast live on state television and various internet portals.



Another two passage interviews are scheduled on March 10 and 15 before the following CPPCC meetings.



The arrangements are expected to offer reporters more chances to interview the members so as to gain a better understanding of this year's CPPCC session, according to an official with the press center of the meeting.