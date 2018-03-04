Man dead after shooting himself in front of White House

The man who shot himself in front of the White House on Saturday was dead, said local police.



The man, who was not identified yet, was in a large crowd when he fired the gun, the Washington Post reported, citing witnesses.



One video posted on social media showed hundreds of people running away as sirens blared in the background and emergency vehicles sped toward the scene.



Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan said the male suffered a single gunshot wound and that Secret Service personnel didn't fire any shots.



US President Donald Trump was not at the White House at the time of the shooting. He is at West Palm Beach in the state of Florida and is expected to return to Washington D.C. Saturday evening.



The incident occurred just before noon, putting the White House on a lockdown while reporters were temporarily sent down to the basement.



"Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse," the Secret Service tweeted.



"No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse," said the Secret Service.



"We are aware of the incident," White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. "The President has been briefed."



The incident came days after a vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House, resulting in the arrest and charge of a 35-year-old female driver.

