Egypt’s president lauds ‘strategic partnership’ with China’s Huawei

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi lauded on Saturday the strategic partnership between his government and China's giant corporation Huawei, the Egyptian presidential spokesman said in a statement.



Sisi's remarks came during his meeting with Huawei Rotating CEO Guo Ping and Huawei Egypt CEO Terry Liu in Cairo, attended by Egyptian Communications and Information Technology (IT) Minister Yasser al-Qadi.



"President Sisi expressed hope for enhancing cooperation with Huawei and increasing the volume of its activities in Egypt in the coming period," Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.



The president's expectation is highlighted by Egypt's tendency to develop its IT sector and the digital transformation of different industrial sectors in the country, said the presidential spokesman.



For his part, Guo expressed Huawei's keenness on boosting cooperation with the Egyptian government in the light of Egypt's ongoing economic growth and the mega national projects being carried out in the country.



He hailed the advantages of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector in Egypt and the government's efforts to promote the field.



The Huawei rotating CEO pointed out the constant progress of his company's Egypt-based international technical support center and its plan to establish a second one in Egypt to provide technical support for Africa and the Middle East.



Guo continued that choosing Egypt as a regional base reflects Huawei's confidence in the country's investment climate.



Huawei is a leading ICT corporation that has been operating in Egypt for over 18 years, providing innovated ICT solutions for businesses and government institutions as well as smartphones for the local market.



Last December, Huawei took part in the Cairo ICT 2017 exposition and attracted visitors by showcasing smart ICT solutions like "OpenLab," which cooperates with local markets and provides industry solutions to better meet business demands.



It also presented its ICT-based "Smart City" system that pursues the conditions of a whole city through a large monitor to facilitate controlling and dealing with traffic congestions, crimes, accidents, etc.



Huawei offers Egypt and African states cooperation to stay abreast of the latest smart city trends and technology, providing solutions to connect the digital and physical worlds across city administration, public services and industries, which are designed to benefit city residents and businesses in almost every aspect including transportation, education, healthcare, public security and more.

