Nine Chinese tourists injured in bus accident in northern Thailand

A van veered off and crashed into a convenience store in northern Thailand's Chiang Mai, injuring nine Chinese tourists, China's consulate general in Chiang Mai confirmed on Saturday.



According to the consulate general, the accident happened on Saturday afternoon when the bus lost control and collided with a 7-11 store on its way to Chiang Mai from Pai, a mountainous town in northern Thailand.



The injured were rushed to hospital and some victims are seriously wounded, according to the consulate general.



Pan jin, vice consul-general of the consulate general of China in Chiang Mai, together with other officials visited the injured.



The consulate general has urged Thai police and tourism bodies to investigate the cause of the accident and follow up with insurance.



Lyu Jian, Chinese ambassador to Thailand, attached great concern to the accident and has instructed the embassy staff to help the injured.

