Upcoming NPC annual session to open Monday

Zhang Yesui (C), spokesperson for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks during a press conference on the NPC session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2018. The first session of the 13th NPC will open in Beijing on March 5. Photo: Xinhua

The first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, is set to open Monday and last 15 and a half days, a spokesperson said Sunday.Apart from the reviewing of reports including a government work report, NPC deputies will deliberate on a draft revision to China's Constitution, a draft supervision law, and a reform plan for State Council institutions, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the first session of the 13th NPC, said at a news conference in Beijing.The deputies will also elect and decide on members of state organs, Zhang said.The session will conclude on the morning of March 20.