Seeing Belt and Road Initiative as China's geo-strategic tool is a misinterpretation: spokesman
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/4 15:11:13
Seeing the Belt and Road Initiative as China's geo-strategic tool is a misinterpretation, a spokesperson for the annual session of China's top legislature said Sunday.
"Five years ago, President Xi Jinping put forward the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past five years, thanks to joint efforts from all parties, this initiative is being turned into actions from a concept, and it is being translated into reality from a vision," said Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC)
Actually, a lot of progress has been made, for example, infrastructure connectivity building has yielded a lot of early harvests, policy communication is going deeper, cooperation mechanisms are being strengthened, and collaboration on the ground is unfolding across the board, according to Zhang.
All these concrete results are successful examples, they fully demonstrate that the Belt and Road Initiative has really responded the trend for win-win cooperation, and the shared aspiration for common development.
"To say that the Belt and Road Initiative is a geo-strategic tool, in my view, this is a misinterpretation of the initiative." Zhang said.