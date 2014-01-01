Steelmakers drag stocks lower as US slap tariffs

The blue-chip CSI300 index of the Chinese stock market dropped 1.3 percent last week, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 1 percent.



China stocks fell on Friday, weighed down by steel and aluminum makers after US President Donald Trump announced hefty tariffs on imports of the metals, sparking concerns of a potential global trade war.



Investors were also cautious ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC) gathering in Beijing, and are increasingly concerned about the risks of faster US interest rate hikes.



On Friday, the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8 percent to 4,016.46 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 percent to 3,254.53 points.



Over 2,000 stocks lost on the two bourses with the steel sector leading the decline. The sub-index for the steel sector dropped 1.55 percent.



Major steel maker Baoshan Iron & Steel fell 3.9 percent, while Aluminum Corp of China was 2 percent lower.



Though China exports relatively little steel to the US, it is firmly in the crosshairs of the Trump administration on a number of other issues ranging from tinfoil to intellectual property rights.



Chinese investors had already been squaring positions ahead of the NPC meeting, at which key economic targets and policy objectives will be announced.



Oxford Economics expects the government to announce further tightening of financial and regulatory policies for 2018, while targeting modestly slower growth for credit and GDP.



Frank Benzimra, Hong Kong-based head of Asia Equity Strategy at Societe Generale, said there are two key issues on investors' minds: the high valuation of some large segments of the Chinese market, such as consumer discretionary and technology, as well as the financial deleveraging execution risk.



In addition, "there has always been a policy risk in China, whether we invest in private firms or State-owned enterprises," he said.



The Chinese government has increased scrutiny of several acquisitive Chinese private conglomerates, and it took over Anbang in February.





