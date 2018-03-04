Digital reflection

A customer tries out a three-dimensional interactive dressing mirror at a shopping mall in Shanghai on Friday. By uploading their personal images and information such as height, customers can get a quick view of how they would look in certain outfits, while saving time going into physical fitting rooms. The value of China's digital economy totaled 26 trillion yuan ($4.1 trillion) in 2017, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday, citing data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. Photo: IC





