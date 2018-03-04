Patriotic flick ‘Operation Red Sea’ leads China’s weekend box office

Grabbing around 300 million yuan ($47.3 million) as of Sunday noon, military action film Operation Red Sea topped the Chinese mainland's weekend box office, followed by Chinese comedy Detective Chinatown 2 with 160 million yuan and patriotic documentary Amazing China grossing more than 87 million yuan since its Friday debut.



Debuting on the first day of the Spring Festival (February 16), Hong Kong director Dante Lam's Operation Red Sea is loosely based on the evacuation of Chinese citizens and foreign nationals from Yemen during the 2015 Yemeni Civil War.



Showing the country's achievements since the 18th CPC National Congress, Amazing China raked in some 37 million yuan on the day of its debut, beating out the other eight films debuting that same day. This was an impressive performance considering that the film's screen share of around 8 percent was relatively low compared to competitors such as British animated comedy Peter Rabbit (10.1 percent), and Chinese chick flick Girls 2 (17.3 percent).



The highly anticipated Indian film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Bollywood star Salman Khan, debuted on Friday to a mediocre box office performance of 14 million yuan, but as of Sunday has pulled in more than 39 million yuan, ranking it at fifth place behind Peter Rabbit at fourth with 64 million yuan.



A fully-packed month featuring nine imported blockbusters kicks off with Marvel's Black Panther on March 9.

