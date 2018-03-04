Month-long 23rd Francophonie Festival kicks off in China

The 23rd Francophonie Festival kicked off on Thursday at a press event in Beijing. According to festival representatives, this year's theme is "honoring women in the Francophonie," which looks to promote gender equality and acknowledge female intelligence.



Organized in partnership with 19 embassies and diplomatic bodies, the festival will include a series of cultural programs that will be open to the public in 25 cities across China.



In addition, music performances, film screenings, literature events, seminars and language competitions will also be held during the festival.



In recent years, promotion of women's rights has become a common concern around the globe as feminist movements such as MeToo have gained traction. Robert Lacombe, director of the French Institution of China, said that the festival is looking to explore some of the key issues concerning gender equality in the current social context.

