Learning Chinese

Chat attack

poop scooping official (used to refer to a cat or dog pet owner)



铲屎官



(chǎn shǐ ɡuān)

A: Why is there so much white hair on your clothes? Do you have a pet?



你的衣服上怎么有这么多白色的毛发,你养宠物了？



(nǐ de yīfú shànɡ zěnme yǒu zhème duō báisè de máofà, nǐ yǎnɡ chǒnɡwù le?)

B: I was going to tell you. I just got a white Persian cat. I've now been promoted from a home bound guy who plays games all day to a poop scooping official!



我正想告诉你呢,我刚养了一只白色的波斯猫,从一个整天打游戏的宅男彻底晋升为一名铲屎官。



(wǒ zhènɡ xiǎnɡ ɡàosù nǐ ne, wǒ ɡānɡ yǎnɡ le yìzhī báisè de bōsī māo, cónɡ yíɡè zhěnɡtiān dǎ yóuxì de zháinán chèdǐ jìnshēnɡ wéi yìmínɡ chǎn shǐ ɡuān.)

A: Seems that your cat's pretty attractive, since it can make a game lover like yourself be willing to become a cat slave!



看来猫咪的魅力不小啊,居然能让你这样一个游戏爱好者情愿变成猫奴！



(kànlái māomī de mèilì bùxiǎo a, jūrán nénɡ rànɡ nǐ zhèyànɡ yíɡè yóuxì àihǎo zhě qínɡyuàn biànchénɡ māo nú!)

B: I'll talk to you later. I'm going home to see my cat.



不聊了,我回家看猫去了。



(bù liáo le, wǒ huíjiā kàn māo qù le.)











Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









