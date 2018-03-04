Dogs run for good cause in Manila

A chorus of dog barks filled the grounds of the Philippine Mall of Asia in Manila on Saturday as thousands of canines ran with their owners in this year's Pet Express Doggie Run to raise funds for charity.



Wearing yellow bandanas around their neck, tiny chihuahuas, Labradors, shih tzu, great danes, beagles and their owners raced to win trophies, bottles of dog shampoo and sacks of dog food.



The entry fees will help raise funds for the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), a non-government organization focused on preventing animal cruelty.



Rider, a 3-year old Labrador and his owner, Krisenyano Yaban, a Filipino soldier, won their third 5 kilometer Doggie run race, which they completed in more than 20 minutes.



"This year my dog and I synchronized (our running) while I held his leash," Yaban said after the awarding ceremony.



Reuters





