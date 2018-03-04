Happy birthday:



Why not start off your week by reminding those close to you how important they are? Something as simple as a phone call home will be greatly appreciated. Financial matters will be highlighted. This will be a good time to research and make some long-term investments. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 8, 13, 15.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Spending some quiet time at the beginning of the day to meditate and collect your thoughts will help give you the strength to take on the many challenges you will face today. A change in attire will help you set the mood for the day. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



An unusual dream may leave lingering shadows of doubt over you today. Don't just push these negative feelings aside. Your subconscious may be trying to send you a message. Ignore it at your own peril. ✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Today is the day for sharing your most personal thoughts and ideas with those you care about. The more you open yourself up, the closer you will become with those who truly love you. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will be able to ignite your creative passions by starting an art project. Don't worry about trying to impress anyone with your talent, this is something for you and you alone. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although some bad luck may have you feeling that the world is falling apart around you, keep in mind that this is only temporary. If you hold on things will get better. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You may have to burn the midnight oil over the next few days if you want to create the opportunity to make your dreams a reality. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Communication difficulties may reach a peak today. While you may think the problem is with your audience, you may need to consider the possibility that the fault lies in the way you explain things. A friendship will be tested. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Although you have quite a bit on your schedule today, do not push yourself too hard. If you treat yourself like a robot, you are sure to burn yourself out too soon and then nothing will get done. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



If things start getting a bit too intense for you today, do not hesitate to find a quiet place to catch your breath. Once you've regained your balance, you will be ready to take on any and all challenges. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



A major financial issue may cause significant trouble if you don't keep tighter control of your spending habits. An opportunity for romance will come your way tonight, so arrange for some time out with the one you love. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



An impeding disaster can be averted if you stay extra vigilant. Keep an eye out for trouble. It your gut tells you there is a problem, take the time out to investigate even though it may not look all that serious. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Do not let delays frustrate you. If you deal with things in a calm and collected manner, you will be able to keep the impact of these delays to a minimum. ✭✭✭