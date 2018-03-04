Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/4 18:38:39

ACROSS

  1 Thriving, healthwise

  5 Some deer

  9 Historic fur trader

 14 By mouth

 15 To-his own link

 16 Neutral middle vowel

 17 Getting things going

 20 Moth attractor

 21 One of 18 on a golf course

 22 Crosby and Stills' mate

 23 Clinches, as a sure victory

 25 Financial penalty

27 Coiled toy

 30 Spherical hairdo

 31 British mother

 34 Wrist bone

 35 Brown shade

 37 Cream of the crop

 39 Ricin suppliers

 42 Prepare to pray

 43 It's more, proverbially

 44 "___ and restrictions may apply"

 45 One continually taking shots?

 46 Sacred wading bird of the Nile

 48 Like a cloudless night

 50 Shoed digits

 51 Command to a dog

 52 Far from thrilling

 55 Words before "trap" or "high standard"

 57 Sat through again, as a film

 61 Paint thinner

 64 Emcee's opener

 65 Things in janitors' closets

 66 Pictures on skin, informally

 67 Freetown currency

 68 Eyelid inflammation

 69 Send out, as matter

DOWN

  1 Part of a pig's foot

  2 Husk relative

  3 "Land" of a film musical

  4 Do away with

  5 Lg. and sm. kin

  6 Swear words by Boy Scouts?

  7 Repeat word-for-word

  8 Informal store-inventory units

  9 Burned residue

 10 One of many in a movie

 11 Old TV's "___-Team"

 12 Nocturnal fliers

 13 Hasty

 18 Guitar part

 19 Dam

24 Window shopper, essentially

 26 Period around Dec. 25

 27 Uses a pacifier or straw

 28 Southwest plain

 29 Little map on a big map

 30 Ram of astrology

 31 One who goes for the gold?

 32 Out-and-out

 33 Disorderly or untidy

 36 Sports venues

 38 Town in Indiana or Louisiana

 40 Sundry assortment

 41 "Hey" relative

 47 It's better than better (with "the")

 49 Small mountain pool

 50 Rose's sticker

 51 Excessively sentimental

 52 One way to cook eggs

 53 Queue

 54 Kind of clef, voice or sax

 56 Run leisurely

 58 Place for Anna and the King

 59 One side of a debate

 60 Place for the setting sun

 62 Friend's opposite

 63 WNW's opposite

Solution



 

