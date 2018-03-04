Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Thriving, healthwise
5 Some deer
9 Historic fur trader
14 By mouth
15 To-his own link
16 Neutral middle vowel
17 Getting things going
20 Moth attractor
21 One of 18 on a golf course
22 Crosby and Stills' mate
23 Clinches, as a sure victory
25 Financial penalty
27 Coiled toy
30 Spherical hairdo
31 British mother
34 Wrist bone
35 Brown shade
37 Cream of the crop
39 Ricin suppliers
42 Prepare to pray
43 It's more, proverbially
44 "___ and restrictions may apply"
45 One continually taking shots?
46 Sacred wading bird of the Nile
48 Like a cloudless night
50 Shoed digits
51 Command to a dog
52 Far from thrilling
55 Words before "trap" or "high standard"
57 Sat through again, as a film
61 Paint thinner
64 Emcee's opener
65 Things in janitors' closets
66 Pictures on skin, informally
67 Freetown currency
68 Eyelid inflammation
69 Send out, as matter
DOWN
1 Part of a pig's foot
2 Husk relative
3 "Land" of a film musical
4 Do away with
5 Lg. and sm. kin
6 Swear words by Boy Scouts?
7 Repeat word-for-word
8 Informal store-inventory units
9 Burned residue
10 One of many in a movie
11 Old TV's "___-Team"
12 Nocturnal fliers
13 Hasty
18 Guitar part
19 Dam
24 Window shopper, essentially
26 Period around Dec. 25
27 Uses a pacifier or straw
28 Southwest plain
29 Little map on a big map
30 Ram of astrology
31 One who goes for the gold?
32 Out-and-out
33 Disorderly or untidy
36 Sports venues
38 Town in Indiana or Louisiana
40 Sundry assortment
41 "Hey" relative
47 It's better than better (with "the")
49 Small mountain pool
50 Rose's sticker
51 Excessively sentimental
52 One way to cook eggs
53 Queue
54 Kind of clef, voice or sax
56 Run leisurely
58 Place for Anna and the King
59 One side of a debate
60 Place for the setting sun
62 Friend's opposite
63 WNW's opposite
Solution