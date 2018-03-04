Puzzle

ACROSS1 Thriving, healthwise5 Some deer9 Historic fur trader14 By mouth15 To-his own link16 Neutral middle vowel17 Getting things going20 Moth attractor21 One of 18 on a golf course22 Crosby and Stills' mate23 Clinches, as a sure victory25 Financial penalty27 Coiled toy30 Spherical hairdo31 British mother34 Wrist bone35 Brown shade37 Cream of the crop39 Ricin suppliers42 Prepare to pray43 It's more, proverbially44 "___ and restrictions may apply"45 One continually taking shots?46 Sacred wading bird of the Nile48 Like a cloudless night50 Shoed digits51 Command to a dog52 Far from thrilling55 Words before "trap" or "high standard"57 Sat through again, as a film61 Paint thinner64 Emcee's opener65 Things in janitors' closets66 Pictures on skin, informally67 Freetown currency68 Eyelid inflammation69 Send out, as matterDOWN1 Part of a pig's foot2 Husk relative3 "Land" of a film musical4 Do away with5 Lg. and sm. kin6 Swear words by Boy Scouts?7 Repeat word-for-word8 Informal store-inventory units9 Burned residue10 One of many in a movie11 Old TV's "___-Team"12 Nocturnal fliers13 Hasty18 Guitar part19 Dam24 Window shopper, essentially26 Period around Dec. 2527 Uses a pacifier or straw28 Southwest plain29 Little map on a big map30 Ram of astrology31 One who goes for the gold?32 Out-and-out33 Disorderly or untidy36 Sports venues38 Town in Indiana or Louisiana40 Sundry assortment41 "Hey" relative47 It's better than better (with "the")49 Small mountain pool50 Rose's sticker51 Excessively sentimental52 One way to cook eggs53 Queue54 Kind of clef, voice or sax56 Run leisurely58 Place for Anna and the King59 One side of a debate60 Place for the setting sun62 Friend's opposite63 WNW's opposite

Solution