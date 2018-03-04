Shanghai has subsidized adult cochlear implants since 2015

2018/3/4



Since 2015, Shanghai has subsidized cochlear implants (surgically implanted hearing aids) for local residents aged 18 to 60 with severe hearing impairments, according to which each resident can receive a maximum 60,000 yuan ($9459 )subsidy, Laodong Daily reported Saturday. However, the plan got off to a slow start. According to a local doctor, Yang Jun, many people mistakenly believed that cochlear implants only worked for children and that hearing-impaired adults had to rely on external hearing aids or learn sign language. Local patients are suggested to apply for subsidies at designated hospitals.

