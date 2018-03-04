Over 1,000 companies for China import expo

Over 1,000 companies from more than 120 countries and regions have signed up to attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE), to be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10 this year, among which nearly 100 are Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders, Jiefang Daily reported Sunday.



Almost 200 applicants from 50 countries and regions have signed contracts and won an exhibition space of 50,000 square meters. The event also attracted more than 140 exhibitors from 22 less-developed countries, which will take up 5,000 square meters.



Meanwhile, exhibition organizations from different countries and regions also have applied for an exhibition area of 60,000 square meters.



Besides the exhibition, many exhibitors intend to join other activities including forums, trade talks, industry communication and new products release. Some have applied to set up long-term brand advertising and rent fixed business sites at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) where CIIE is held.

