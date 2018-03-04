Driving records impact new-energy vehicles

According to a new policy implemented in February, Shanghai drivers who have more than five illegal driving cases within one year are not allowed to apply for a free license for new-energy vehicles, Knews reported Saturday. It is estimated that one percent of all locals will be affected.



Consumers who do not have a driver's license can buy a new-energy car using the name of a family member. However, the transfer of vehicle ownership must wait three years to be completed.



Although both national and local standards are tightening, some auto-sellers are providing subsidies for consumers, which has made the market more active. It is said that the first batch of licenses for new-energy vehicles will be issued next week.





