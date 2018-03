Doves are seen at the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 4, 2018, as the weather warms up recently. (Xinhua/Chogo)

The willow branches germinate near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 4, 2018, as the weather warms up recently. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Flowers are seen in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 4, 2018, as the weather warms up recently. (Xinhua/Chogo)