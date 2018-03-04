2018 Toronto Qinhuai Lantern Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/4 20:29:06

Visitors take photos during the 2018 Toronto Qinhuai Lantern Festival in Toronto, Canada, March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

A visitor takes photos during the 2018 Toronto Qinhuai Lantern Festival in Toronto, Canada, March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

People visit the 2018 Toronto Qinhuai Lantern Festival in Toronto, Canada, March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

A girl with doggy face painting poses for photos with dog toys during the 2018 Toronto Qinhuai Lantern Festival in Toronto, Canada, March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

Visitors pose for photos during the 2018 Toronto Qinhuai Lantern Festival in Toronto, Canada, March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

