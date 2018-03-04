China to build stringent legal system for environmental protection: spokesperson

China will build a stringent legal system to protect the environment, a spokesperson for the annual session of the country's national legislature said Sunday.
Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the first annual session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), said that the 12th NPC Standing Committee had put the environment and ecological conservation high on its agenda.
Six pieces of legislation concerning environmental protection, air pollution, water pollution, marine environment, environment tax, and wildlife protection have been enacted or modified, said Zhang, adding that the committee also has ratified treaties including the Paris Agreement
.
"With all these efforts, a comprehensive legal framework is gradually taking shape," said Zhang.
The Standing Committee had conducted inspections into the implementation of six pieces of legislation related to environment issues, and heard and reviewed seven State Council reports, as well as carried out inquiries and reviewed reports to enhance supervision, so as to ensure that once enacted the laws will be fully enforced, according to Zhang.
He pointed out that the 13th NPC Standing Committee will continue to prioritize environment-related work in 2018.
The committee will continue to review a draft law on soil pollution, revise a law on solid waste pollution, and review the annual environment report and the progress made in meeting targets, said Zhang.
The committee will also conduct inspections to review the implementation of air pollution and marine environment protection laws, he said.
"The committee will continue to work hard to provide strong legal support and to make sure that we will win the battle against pollution," Zhang said.