Doublestar stake in Kumho Tire

Qingdao-based tire manufacturer Doublestar Group announced on Friday it will acquire a controlling stake of 45 percent in South Korea's Kumho Tire Co, said a statement Doublestar sent to the Global Times on Saturday.



The deal will be completed by the end of the third quarter this year, according to the statement.



Industry analysts said that the success of the deal will help enhance the status and image of Chinese tire makers in the world market and will make Doublestar and Kumho Tire vital partners in the global tire sector.





