Congo mining code revision

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila will meet mining company representatives on Tuesday to discuss a mining code revision awaiting his signature that would raise taxes and royalties.



The bill was adopted by parliament late in January but the industry has been lobbying Kabila not to sign it. International mining firms in Congo, include Randgold, Glencore and China Molybdenum.



The code could see royalties on cobalt, a vital component in electric car batteries, increase five-fold to 10 percent.





