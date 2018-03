Blossom season witnessed in China

Tourists view peach flowers at Hezhou College in Hezhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Liao Zuping)

Cherry blossoms are seen at the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

Children play in the cherry garden in Longjie Township of Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/He Huan)

Tourists pose for photos amid cole flowers at Fengping Village of Jishui County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Liao Min)

Tourists view cole flowers in Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Zengshi)