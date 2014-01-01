Online entertainment platform Bilibili files for US IPO to raise $400m

Online anime-streaming platform bilibili.com has filed for an IPO of $400 million with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.



The Shanghai-based company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BILI, according to the prospectus filed on Friday.



The prospectus gave no details on pricing terms or the number of shares to be listed.



Bilibili is an online entertainment platform covering video, live broadcasting and mobile games. Unlike other Chinese major video websites like Tencent Video and iQiyi, Bilibili defines itself as a "content-creating group," with 90 percent of its users' daily contributors are original, domestic financial news site lanjinger.com reported on Sunday.



Another feature that has attracted many visitors to the platform is real-time commentary subtitling, which enables user comments to be displayed as moving subtitles with the stream of the video, the media report said.



The company's revenue surged 372 percent year-on-year in 2017, expanding from a 299-percent jump in 2016, with 83.4 percent of the revenue coming from its game businesses and 7.1 percent of that generated from live broadcasting businesses, according to lanjiner.com.



The platform had 71.8 million average monthly active users as of the fourth quarter of 2017, up 45.34 percent year-on-year.



Some 81.7 percent of its users were Chinese born from 1990 to 2009. This cohort is called "Generation Z," and they are expected to contribute 62 percent of the Chinese online entertainment market in 2020.





