February foreign reserves

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) is scheduled to release data on foreign exchange reserves in February on Wednesday.



Reserves rose for a 12th straight month in January as further gains in the yuan and tightening regulations continued to discourage capital outflows.



The $21.5 billion increase in January was primarily driven by appreciation of non-US dollar currencies and changes in asset prices, according to the SAFE said in a statement on its website.





