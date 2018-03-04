February foreign reserves

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/4 21:13:40
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) is scheduled to release data on foreign exchange reserves in February on Wednesday.
Reserves rose for a 12th straight month in January as further gains in the yuan and tightening regulations continued to discourage capital outflows.
The $21.5 billion increase in January was primarily driven by appreciation of non-US dollar currencies and changes in asset prices, according to the SAFE said in a statement on its website.