The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is schedule to release two sets of inflation figures for February on Friday.



China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in January, according to the NBS. The increase was slightly down from 1.8 percent for December.



The producer price index in January rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, also cooling from the previous month's rise of 4.9 percent.