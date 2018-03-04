Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/4 21:18:39
53.8m tons

China's output of 10 major nonferrous metals in 2017, up 3 percent year-on-year, compared with a 2.5-percent increase in 2016, official data showed.

39,792 yuan

Average individual spending in Shanghai in 2017, top among provinces and regions in China, domestic news site chinanews.com reported on Sunday.

223

Companies that issued shares on China's National Equities Exchange and Quotation, known as "new third board" in 2017, raising more than 10 billion yuan.

1.77b yuan

Funds raised by Chinese bike-sharing platform ofo through secured lending from firms affiliated with Alibaba, media reported on Sunday.

Posted in: ECONOMY
