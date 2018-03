Export, import statistics

Foreign trade figures for February are expected to be released on Thursday. China's foreign trade rose 16.2 percent year-on-year in January to 2.5 trillion yuan ($400 billion), compared with 14.2 percent increase year-on-year to 27.79 trillion yuan ($4.28 trillion) in 2017, according to the General Administration of Customs. Exports increased 6 percent to 1.3 trillion yuan while imports rose 30.2 percent to 1.2 trillion yuan.