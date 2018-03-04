Kaziukas Fair held to celebrate beginning of spring in Lithuania

People visit the Kaziukas Fair in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 3, 2018. The 400-year-old Kaziukas Fair takes place from March 2 to March 4 this year. It celebrates the beginning of spring and is the biggest fair of handmade works from across Lithuania. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

A man poses for photos at the Kaziukas Fair in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 3, 2018. The 400-year-old Kaziukas Fair takes place from March 2 to March 4 this year. It celebrates the beginning of spring and is the biggest fair of handmade works from across Lithuania. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

