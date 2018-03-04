Voices

"The current property market has bubbles, especially in the first- and second-tier cities, while for the third- and fourth-tier cities, [the situation] is fine. The bubbles cannot be squeezed out intentionally but need attentive management."



Yang Weimin



CPPCC member and deputy director of the Office of the Central Leading Group for Financial and Economic Affairs



"The first version of the international standard for 5G is scheduled to be completed in June this year, and the third phase of China's 5G research and experimentation will be completed by the end of this year. Our country has also launched a contest to solicit creative application of 5G in society."



Liu Duo



NPC deputy and president of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology

