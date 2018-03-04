Iran welcomes China’s contribution to regional peace

Editor's Note:



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei recently said that a preference for the East over the West is a priority for Iran's foreign policy. Some Western media took such diplomatic shift as Iran's efforts to develop closer ties with China and Russia while its patience runs out with trying to improve ties with the West.



In the last few months, the US has threatened to scrap the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). China and Russia have reaffirmed their support for the deal. Recently, an EU official also said the bloc's stance on the deal is closer to the positions of Russia and China than that of the US.



Global Times reporter Zhang Xin (GT) interviewed Iranian Ambassador to China Ali Asghar Khaji (Khaji) to talk about Iran's latest foreign policy, its stance on the JCPOA, and its prospects of cooperating with China under the framework of the Belt and Road (B&R) initiative.





Ali Asghar Khaji, Iranian Ambassador to China Photo: Li Hao/GT