China's party system is great contribution to political civilization: Xi

President Xi Jinping Sunday called the system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China (CPC) "a great contribution to political civilization of humanity."



It is "a new type of party system growing from China's soil," said Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, when attending a joint panel discussion with political advisors from two non-communist parties, those without party affiliation and those from the sector of returned overseas Chinese.





