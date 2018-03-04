"Culture of China, Festival of Spring" gala held in San Francisco

Dancers perform "The Blossoming Jasmine Flower" during the "Culture of China, Festival of Spring" gala to celebrate Chinese New Year in San Francisco, the United States, on March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Dancers perform "The Blossoming Jasmine Flower" during the "Culture of China, Festival of Spring" gala to celebrate Chinese New Year in San Francisco, the United States, on March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A dancer performs "Long Tassel Drums" during the "Culture of China, Festival of Spring" gala to celebrate Chinese New Year in San Francisco, the United States, on March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Musicians perform during the "Culture of China, Festival of Spring" gala to celebrate Chinese New Year in San Francisco, the United States, on March 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)