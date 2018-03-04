CPC decides to deepen reform of Party, State institutions

A decision of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on deepening reform of Party and State institutions was made public Sunday.



The decision was adopted at the third plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.



The document consists of eight parts: deeper reform of Party and State institutions is a profound evolution in modernizing China's system and capacity for governance; the guiding thought, goals and principles for deepening reform of Party and State institutions; improving the system for upholding overall Party leadership; optimizing structure and functions of government institutions; promoting coordinated reforms of institutions in the Party, the government, the military and people's organizations; improving the setup of institutions at local levels; legalizing the staffing of institutions; enhancing Party leadership over deepening reform of the Party and State institutions.



The document says that the Party and Chinese people should rally closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, achieve unity in thought and action, and ensure that all tasks of deepening reform of Party and State institutions are accomplished.





