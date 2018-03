A woman activist jumps on a table in front of Silvio Berlusconi, leader of right-wing party Forza Italia, to protest topless with a bodypainting reading "Berlusconi, you have expired" on Sunday at a polling station in Milan. Italians vote Sunday in one of the country's most uncertain elections, with far-right and populist parties expected to make major gains and Berlusconi set to play a leading role. Photo: AFP