Rapeseed flowers enter blooming period in C China's Hunan

Cyclists ride among rapeseed flowers in Kuzongqiao Township, Hengyang County in central China's Hunan Province, March 3, 2018. The rapeseed flowers here entered blooming period recently, attracting a great many tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xinrong)



Tourists walk among rapeseed flowers in Kuzongqiao Township, Hengyang County in central China's Hunan Province, March 4, 2018. The rapeseed flowers here entered blooming period recently, attracting a great many tourists. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)

Tourists walk among rapeseed flowers in Kuzongqiao Township, Hengyang County in central China's Hunan Province, March 4, 2018. The rapeseed flowers here entered blooming period recently, attracting a great many tourists. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)