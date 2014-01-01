Shrewish advice pamphlet by Beijing bureau rankles users

Misogynistic advice is allegedly being doled out to newly married couples in pamphlets by a Beijing district bureau, prompting a gender expert to call for greater respect for marriage equality.



"If a family is more dominated by the wife while the husband is in a weak position, the son will be influenced by the father, feeling depressed and unconfident," according to a leaflet allegedly distributed by the civil affairs bureau of Chaoyang district where people obtain their marriage certificate.



"When it comes to the daughter in such a family, she will grow up an assertive and aggressive woman just like her mother out of the intention of protecting her father."



Pictures of the pamphlet, allegedly distributed by the department of civil affairs in Beijing in 2018, were posted to a Sina Weibo microblog account on Thursday.



The post received more than 12,000 comments and was reposted more than 43,000 times.



The pamphlet was first printed and distributed by the Beijing Association of Marriage and Family Development in 2016, according to the association website, the Global Times reporter found.



Exposure of the pamphlet aroused heated debate and resentment.



"It must be written by a chauvinist male and apparently he lost his mind," internet user Siweilidu posted.



The offending page was discussing the issue of children's education rather than sexual equality, the pamphlet's writer Li Hongfei, a counselor at Beijing Association of Marriage and Family Development, told the Global Times.



"What I wanted to say was that children would be affected. For example, the son could become unmanly if the father were too weak while the mother is too domineering," Li said.



Smart wives should set up a powerful image for their husbands for the good of their children, and let the husband be a role model to the children, the pamphlet reads.



"The way of raising the issue in the booklet is not accurate without defining the concept of 'strong position' and 'weak position,'" Ke Qianting, a feminism researcher and professor at Sun Yat-sen University in South China's Guangdong Province, told the Global Times on Sunday.



"Even it did define the concepts, the logic behind the wording where children would receive a bad influence from a strong mother and a weak father, is not sound in theory," she said.



"Equal communication should be ensured in a family and shouldn't be influenced by any factors such as who has better financial capability or who is smarter," Ke said.



