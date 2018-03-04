S.Korea sending envoys to N.Korea as Trump hints US may be willing to talk

South Korea will dispatch a delegation led by senior security officials for a two-day visit to North Korea
starting Monday, the presidential Blue House announced Sunday, as US President Donald Trump hinted that he is ready to talk to Pyongyang.
For its part, North Korea said it was not begging to talk with Washington and denounced upcoming US-South Korean joint-military exercises, warning that it would take counter measures against the US if they went ahead.
The drills will take place next month, a South Korean presidential security adviser said according to the Yonhap news agency. They had been delayed until after the Winter Olympics and Paralympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
South Korea's presidential Blue House said in a statement that National Security Office (NSO) head Chung Eui-yong and National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Suh Hoon, a veteran of past negotiations with the North, will be among the 10-member South Korean delegation visiting Pyongyang.
The visit was part of an effort to lower tensions on the Korean Peninsula
as well as possibly arrange talks between North Korea and the US, it said.
After the visit to North Korea the envoys will travel to the US to brief officials, and Seoul said it would coordinate closely with officials in Japan and China.
During a joke-filled monologue at a dinner with journalists in Washington on Saturday, Trump suggested that the USs will be meeting with North Korea but has told Pyongyang it must first "denuke."
"We will be meeting and we'll see if anything positive happens," he added.
It was unclear if Trump was joking or if formal US-North Korea talks were imminent.
Speaking on Sunday in Beijing ahead of the opening of China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC), Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui said China hoped the US and North Korea could begin dialogue too.
"War and chaos on the peninsula is not in the interests of any side," Zhang said.