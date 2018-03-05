Nanjing: Plum blossoms in full bloom

Photo taken on March 3, 2018 shows plum blossoms against the background of the moon at the Fujiabian Agricultural Science and Technology Park in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xin)

Photo taken on March 3, 2018 shows plum blossoms against the background of the moon at the Fujiabian Agricultural Science and Technology Park in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xin)

Photo taken on March 3, 2018 shows plum blossoms against the background of colorful lights at the Fujiabian Agricultural Science and Technology Park in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xin)