Upcoming NPC annual session to open Monday

The first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, is set to open Monday and last 15 and a half days, a spokesperson said Sunday.



Apart from the reviewing of reports including a government work report, NPC deputies will deliberate on a draft revision to China's Constitution, a draft supervision law, and a reform plan for State Council institutions, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the first session of the 13th NPC, said at a news conference in Beijing.



The deputies will also elect and decide on members of state organs, Zhang said.



The session will conclude on the morning of March 20.

