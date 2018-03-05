Constitutional revision "important task" for NPC annual session: spokesperson

Revising part of China's Constitution is an important task for the first annual session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, a spokesperson said Sunday.



"The Constitution, which reflects the common will of the Communist Party of China and Chinese people, is China's fundamental law and the general chapter for governing the country well and ensuring national security," said Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the first session of the 13th NPC, said at a news conference in Beijing.

