China's defense input rate lower than other major countries: spokesperson

China's defense input rate is lower than other major countries, a spokesperson for the annual session of the country's national legislature said Sunday, stressing China's development will pose no threat to any other country.



China's defense budget takes up a smaller share of its gross domestic product (GDP) and national fiscal expenditure compared with major world countries, said Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the first annual session of the 13th National People's Congress.



Its military spending per capita is also lower than other major countries, he said.

