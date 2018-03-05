China not to export "Chinese model": spokesperson

China will neither import foreign models nor export a Chinese model of development, a spokesperson for the annual session of China's top legislature said Sunday.



China will follow its own path, and will not ask other countries to copy the Chinese practice either, Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), said at a press conference.



Zhang said there is no one-size-fits-all model for development, and each country should develop its own path based on its own conditions.



China does not seek to overturn or replace the current international order. Rather, it will continue to be a defender of and contributor to the order, said Zhang.



China is willing to actively participate in the global governance reform and construction, and promote the international order to evolve for greater justice and equity, he said.

